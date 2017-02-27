Week 17 NBA power rankings: Raptors on the rise, Cavaliers add depth NBA power rankings for Week 17 of the 2016-17 season. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2mv7nQA Toronto Raptors forward Serge Ibaka celebrates after scoring against the Portland Trail Blazers during first half NBA basketball action in Toronto on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.