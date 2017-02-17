Watch NBA stars visit tornado-damaged Einstein Charter school: Video

On Thursday NBA stars Muggsy Bogues, Detlef Schrempf, Felipe Lopez, Bob Lanier, and Tim Frazier as well as New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu and the New Orleans Pelicans mascot visited the Einstein Charter School Sherwood Forest to hold a basketball skills competition. The visit, prompted by Sunday's NBA All-Star game, was a welcome distraction during the school's recovery from recent tornado damage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.