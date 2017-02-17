Watch NBA stars visit tornado-damaged Einstein Charter school: Video
On Thursday NBA stars Muggsy Bogues, Detlef Schrempf, Felipe Lopez, Bob Lanier, and Tim Frazier as well as New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu and the New Orleans Pelicans mascot visited the Einstein Charter School Sherwood Forest to hold a basketball skills competition. The visit, prompted by Sunday's NBA All-Star game, was a welcome distraction during the school's recovery from recent tornado damage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Pelicans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In NBA Finals, coaching ranks include job intri... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|15
|Stephen Curry, a Warrior with a golden touch, i... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|4
|Curry, Warriors use stunning comeback to beat P... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|The stunt happened during halftime of a game be... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Christaliban
|1
|Bucks' Pachulia among top fantasy NBA waiver-wi... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|chrisWalken
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Pelicans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC