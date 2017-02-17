Watch NBA stars visit tornado-damaged...

Watch NBA stars visit tornado-damaged Einstein Charter school: Video

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

On Thursday NBA stars Muggsy Bogues, Detlef Schrempf, Felipe Lopez, Bob Lanier, and Tim Frazier as well as New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu and the New Orleans Pelicans mascot visited the Einstein Charter School Sherwood Forest to hold a basketball skills competition. The visit, prompted by Sunday's NBA All-Star game, was a welcome distraction during the school's recovery from recent tornado damage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Pelicans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In NBA Finals, coaching ranks include job intri... (Jun '15) Jul '15 Fart news 15
News Stephen Curry, a Warrior with a golden touch, i... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 4
News Curry, Warriors use stunning comeback to beat P... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News The stunt happened during halftime of a game be... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Christaliban 1
Bucks' Pachulia among top fantasy NBA waiver-wi... (Jan '15) Jan '15 chrisWalken 1
See all New Orleans Pelicans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Pelicans Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,110 • Total comments across all topics: 278,957,406

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC