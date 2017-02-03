Wall's 24 points lead Wizards over Pelicans 105-91

John Wall had 24 points and 13 assists, Markieff Morris scored 18 points and the Wizards held New Orleans scoreless for the final 5:52 of the fourth quarter in a 105-91 win Saturday night. Washington has won seven straight games for its longest winning streak since a seven-game stretch Jan. 2-15, 2005.

