Wall's 24 points lead Wizards over Pelicans 105-91
John Wall had 24 points and 13 assists, Markieff Morris scored 18 points and the Wizards held New Orleans scoreless for the final 5:52 of the fourth quarter in a 105-91 win Saturday night. Washington has won seven straight games for its longest winning streak since a seven-game stretch Jan. 2-15, 2005.
