Trump's revised immigration order expected to renew ban on seven Muslim-majority countries

Thousands of well-wishers are heading to the Smithsonian National Zoo and tuning in online to say "Bye-bye, Bao Bao." The beloved giant panda departs Washingto... -- Vitaly Churkin, the longtime Russian ambassador to the United Nations, died Monday in New York, according to Russian officials.The Russian Mission to the U.N. de... The Nebraska Rural Radio Association has expanded its footprint by adding three new affiliates in eastern Nebraska.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.