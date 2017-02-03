Trade questions surround Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday drives against Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, in New Orleans. The Pelicans won 124-122.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Orleans Pelicans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In NBA Finals, coaching ranks include job intri... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|15
|Stephen Curry, a Warrior with a golden touch, i... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|4
|Curry, Warriors use stunning comeback to beat P... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|The stunt happened during halftime of a game be... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Christaliban
|1
|Bucks' Pachulia among top fantasy NBA waiver-wi... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|chrisWalken
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Pelicans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC