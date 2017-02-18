Tracy McGrady, Chris Webber among Basketball Hall of Fame finalists
Tracy McGrady, Chris Webber among Basketball Hall of Fame finalists Inductees will be announced at the NCAA Final Four. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2m8W8vY NEW ORLEANS - Former NBA players Tracy McGrady, Tim Hardaway and Chris Webber and former college star and WNBA player Rebecca Lobo, Kansas men's coach Bill Self, Baylor women's coach Kim Mulkey and Notre Dame women's coach Muffet McGraw headline the 14 finalists for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame's 2017 class.
