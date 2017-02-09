Time to vent: What is it going to tak...

Time to vent: What is it going to take for the Pelicans to become a winning franchise again? Poll

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday, left, competes for the ball against Utah Jazz guard Alec Burks during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017. After watching his team get humiliated by a 33-point loss at home to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night, New Orleans Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry gave an obvious assessment on what happened.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Pelicans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In NBA Finals, coaching ranks include job intri... (Jun '15) Jul '15 Fart news 15
News Stephen Curry, a Warrior with a golden touch, i... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 4
News Curry, Warriors use stunning comeback to beat P... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News The stunt happened during halftime of a game be... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Christaliban 1
Bucks' Pachulia among top fantasy NBA waiver-wi... (Jan '15) Jan '15 chrisWalken 1
See all New Orleans Pelicans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Pelicans Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,416 • Total comments across all topics: 278,723,384

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC