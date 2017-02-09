Time to vent: What is it going to take for the Pelicans to become a winning franchise again? Poll

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday, left, competes for the ball against Utah Jazz guard Alec Burks during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017. After watching his team get humiliated by a 33-point loss at home to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night, New Orleans Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry gave an obvious assessment on what happened.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.