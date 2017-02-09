Timberwolves sign Lance Stephenson to...

Timberwolves sign Lance Stephenson to 10-day contract

The Timberwolves, who recently lost guard Zach LaVine to a season-ending injury, signed Stephenson to a 10-day contract today. Stephenson, 26, played in six games for the New Orleans Pelicans this season, averaging 9.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists before being waived on November 7. The 6-5 guard played his first four seasons with Indiana after being drafted by the Pacers in the second round of the 2010 NBA Draft.

