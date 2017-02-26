The Los Angeles Clippers are winless ...

The Los Angeles Clippers are winless since the All-Star Break

The Los Angeles Clippers have come out of the All-Star Break winless after winning their previous two games before the break. This poor play has dropped them behind the Utah Jazz once again for fourth place in the Western Conference by one game.

