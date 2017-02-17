The Latest: West leads All-Star game ...

The Latest: West leads All-Star game 97-92 at halftime

Anthony Davis has turned in a strong enough first half to keep him firmly in the running to walk away with All-Star MVP honors in his home arena, dunking eight times on his way to a game-high 22 first-half points. Westbook has 19 points after scoring 10 in the second quarter.

Chicago, IL

