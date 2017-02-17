The Latest: East leads All-Star game ...

The Latest: East leads All-Star game 53-48 after 1st quarter

WDUN-AM Gainesville

Regardless of how little friendly interaction there may have been this weekend between Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook, the pair can still play together - at least instinctively if not purposefully. Among the first quarter highlight of Sunday's NBA All-Star game was Westbrook's alley-oop dunk on a cut straight down the lane.

Chicago, IL

