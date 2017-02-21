The DeMarcus Cousins Trade: I ain't even mad

I am amazed by how non-plussed I am over the exodus of DeMarcus Cousins. Franchise cornerstone, all-star, one of the top fifteen players in the league, the only top 100 player that the Kings had on the roster , and probably the 3rd best player that I have seen in a Kings uniform, behind Mitch Richmond and Chris Webber .

