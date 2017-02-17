The 5 best moments from NBA All-Star Saturday Night
Former Pelicans guard Eric Gordon won the 3-point contest in overtime after tying Cleveland's Kyrie Irving in the finals. After the 3-point contest TNT's Ernie Johnson asked Eric Gordon, Kemba Walker and Kyrie Irving to shoot 3s with $10,000 being donated to the Sager Strong Foundation in honor of the reporter Craig Sager.
