The 5 best moments from NBA All-Star Saturday Night

Former Pelicans guard Eric Gordon won the 3-point contest in overtime after tying Cleveland's Kyrie Irving in the finals. After the 3-point contest TNT's Ernie Johnson asked Eric Gordon, Kemba Walker and Kyrie Irving to shoot 3s with $10,000 being donated to the Sager Strong Foundation in honor of the reporter Craig Sager.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.