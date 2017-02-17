Stars shine bright for NBA All-Star S...

Stars shine bright for NBA All-Star Saturday Night festivities

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said 50 current players and 150 former players are in town and it seemed like every one of them was in attendance at All-Star Saturday Night. Among the former NBA legends were Louisiana natives Bill Russell and Willis Reed, along with Oscar Robertson, David Robinson, Dominique Wilkins, Alonzo Mourning and George Gervin.

