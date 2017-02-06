Sixers in trade talks with Pelicans around Jahlil Okafor Pelicans need help inside, Okafor marginalized in Philadelphia Check out this story on mynorthwestnow.com: http://usat.ly/2kGfmMG According to two people with knowledge of the situation, the Pelicans are in serious trade talks with the Philadelphia 76ers to acquire second-year big man Jahlil Okafor. The Sixers, who are known to have engaged with eight teams regarding Okafor, are pushing for the Pelicans' first-round pick in the deal.

