Sixers in trade talks with Pelicans around Jahlil Okafor
Sixers in trade talks with Pelicans around Jahlil Okafor Pelicans need help inside, Okafor marginalized in Philadelphia Check out this story on mynorthwestnow.com: http://usat.ly/2kGfmMG According to two people with knowledge of the situation, the Pelicans are in serious trade talks with the Philadelphia 76ers to acquire second-year big man Jahlil Okafor. The Sixers, who are known to have engaged with eight teams regarding Okafor, are pushing for the Pelicans' first-round pick in the deal.
