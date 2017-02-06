Sixers in "deep talks" to trade Jahlil Okafor to New Orleans Pelicans
The NBA trade deadline is just over two weeks away, and in the Philadelphia 76ers' search to solve their front court log jam, it seems as though second-year big man Jahlil Okafor is the most likely piece to move. Reports on Friday indicated the Chicago Bulls were interested in acquiring his services , but USA Today is indicating the Sixers are now in discussions to send Okafor to the New Orleans Pelicans.
