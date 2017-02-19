Sacramento Kings Have Agreed to Trade...

Sacramento Kings Have Agreed to Trade DeMarcus Cousins to the New Orleans Pelicans

7 hrs ago Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

A person familiar with the situation says the Sacramento Kings have agreed to trade DeMarcus Cousins and Omri Casspi to the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for Tyreke Evans, 2016 first-round draft pick Buddy Hield, Langston Galloway and first- and second-round draft picks this summer. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday night because the trade is not official and has not been announced by either team.

Chicago, IL

