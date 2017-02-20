Ryan Anderson, Eric Gordon ready for homecoming in New Orleans
When Eric Gordon won the NBA 3-point shooting contest, he said he had the advantage of familiarity with the Smoothie King Center rims. Ryan Anderson, who like Gordon, will face the Pelicans for the first time in New Orleans since signing with the Rockets, was not sure about any advantage but was happy to be back.
