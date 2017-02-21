Pelicans sign Reggie Williams to 10-day contract, waive Omri Cassipi

The New Orleans Pelicans signed free agent shooting guard-small forward Reggie Williams to a 10-day contract on Saturday after waiving injured small forward Omri Casspi. Williams, 6-foot-6, 205 pounds, was previously signed by the Pelicans in December, averaging 5.0 points while shooting 50 percent from 3-point range.

