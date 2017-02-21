Pelicans sign Reggie Williams to 10-d...

Pelicans sign Reggie Williams to 10-day contract, waive Omri Cassipi

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

The New Orleans Pelicans signed free agent shooting guard-small forward Reggie Williams to a 10-day contract on Saturday after waiving injured small forward Omri Casspi. Williams, 6-foot-6, 205 pounds, was previously signed by the Pelicans in December, averaging 5.0 points while shooting 50 percent from 3-point range.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Pelicans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In NBA Finals, coaching ranks include job intri... (Jun '15) Jul '15 Fart news 15
News Stephen Curry, a Warrior with a golden touch, i... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 4
News Curry, Warriors use stunning comeback to beat P... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News The stunt happened during halftime of a game be... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Christaliban 1
Bucks' Pachulia among top fantasy NBA waiver-wi... (Jan '15) Jan '15 chrisWalken 1
See all New Orleans Pelicans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Pelicans Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,006 • Total comments across all topics: 279,165,402

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC