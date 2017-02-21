Pelicans sign Jarrett Jack to 10-day deal, bulk up backcourt
Jarrett Jack joined the New Orleans Pelicans on a 10-day contract, giving the team backcourt depth as it heads into its final 24 games with a playoff berth within reach. The 11-year veteran hasn't played since seriously injuring his right knee 32 games into the 2015-16 season while he was a starter with Brooklyn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Pelicans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In NBA Finals, coaching ranks include job intri... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|15
|Stephen Curry, a Warrior with a golden touch, i... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|4
|Curry, Warriors use stunning comeback to beat P... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|The stunt happened during halftime of a game be... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Christaliban
|1
|Bucks' Pachulia among top fantasy NBA waiver-wi... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|chrisWalken
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Pelicans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC