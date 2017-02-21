Pelicans sign Jarrett Jack to 10-day ...

Pelicans sign Jarrett Jack to 10-day deal, bulk up backcourt

Jarrett Jack joined the New Orleans Pelicans on a 10-day contract, giving the team backcourt depth as it heads into its final 24 games with a playoff berth within reach. The 11-year veteran hasn't played since seriously injuring his right knee 32 games into the 2015-16 season while he was a starter with Brooklyn.

