Pelicans searching for right plan with Cousins in fold

Pelicans searching for right plan with Cousins in fold

13 hrs ago Read more: ABS-CBN News

As Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins hoisted up extra shots near one another after practice, Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry stood in a far corner of the club's practice gym, trying to explain why New Orleans hasn't won in three games since the All-Star big men became teammates. "We have to become more consistent, and the only way you can become more consistent, I think, is that you've got to consistently have the same people out there so that you're learning the ins and outs of a system and learning the ins and outs of each other," Gentry said Monday .

