Pelicans escape Phoenix with 110-108 victory over the Suns
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday drives on Phoenix Suns guard Eric Bledsoe in the first quarter during an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Phoenix. The New Orleans Pelicans haven't had much success when they wear their all-red uniforms and also when they are trailing entering the fourth quarter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Pelicans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In NBA Finals, coaching ranks include job intri... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|15
|Stephen Curry, a Warrior with a golden touch, i... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|4
|Curry, Warriors use stunning comeback to beat P... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|The stunt happened during halftime of a game be... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Christaliban
|1
|Bucks' Pachulia among top fantasy NBA waiver-wi... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|chrisWalken
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Pelicans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC