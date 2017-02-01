Pelicans at Pistons preview: Davis, Holiday lead New Orleans into town
If you need a reminder of just how good Anthony Davis is, look no further than his last visit to Auburn Hills: Anthony Davis leads the league in points per game as the roll man in pick and roll play-types. Assuming Pelicans' coach Alvin Gentry is a frequent reader of DBB, he knows that defending the pick and roll is one Detroit's biggest weaknesses.
