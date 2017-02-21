Pelicans add G Jack on 10-day contract
A person familiar with the situation says free-agent veteran guard Jarrett Jack has agreed to join the New Orleans Pelicans on a 10-day contract. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Friday on condition of anonymity because the move has not been announced.
