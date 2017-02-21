Omri Casspi Dumped By New Orleans Pel...

Omri Casspi Dumped By New Orleans Pelicans After Breaking Thumb

Omri Casspi, the first Israeli to play in the National Basketball Association, was waived by the New Orleans Pelicans less than a week after he was traded to the team. Casspi was waived by the Pelicans on Saturday, after suffering a broken thumb Thursday night in his debut with the team.



