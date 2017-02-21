OKC Thunder: Previewing the Thunder v...

OKC Thunder: Previewing the Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans

TV : FS Oklahoma ; NBA TV -The Thunder is 8-2 at home in 2017, the fifth-best home winning percentage in the NBA since Jan. 1. -The Thunder can sweep its season series with the Pelicans with a win Sunday. OKC is 3-0 against the Pelicans this season with an average margin of victory of 9.7 points per game.

