OKC Thunder: Previewing the Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans
TV : FS Oklahoma ; NBA TV -The Thunder is 8-2 at home in 2017, the fifth-best home winning percentage in the NBA since Jan. 1. -The Thunder can sweep its season series with the Pelicans with a win Sunday. OKC is 3-0 against the Pelicans this season with an average margin of victory of 9.7 points per game.
