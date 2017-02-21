Nothing Big Easy About It: Pelicans struggle in DeMarcus Cousins' debut
The New Orleans Pelicans kicked off a new era in the Big Easy with a Large Difficulty against the Houston Rockets , losing 129-99 in the debut of DeMarcus Cousins alongside Anthony Davis . The Rockets shot 20-of-51 from 3-point range, had a 121 offensive rating and pretty much looked like the dominant team they've been all year.
