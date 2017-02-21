Nothing Big Easy About It: Pelicans s...

Nothing Big Easy About It: Pelicans struggle in DeMarcus Cousins' debut

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: CBS Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans kicked off a new era in the Big Easy with a Large Difficulty against the Houston Rockets , losing 129-99 in the debut of DeMarcus Cousins alongside Anthony Davis . The Rockets shot 20-of-51 from 3-point range, had a 121 offensive rating and pretty much looked like the dominant team they've been all year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Sports.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Pelicans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In NBA Finals, coaching ranks include job intri... (Jun '15) Jul '15 Fart news 15
News Stephen Curry, a Warrior with a golden touch, i... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 4
News Curry, Warriors use stunning comeback to beat P... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News The stunt happened during halftime of a game be... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Christaliban 1
Bucks' Pachulia among top fantasy NBA waiver-wi... (Jan '15) Jan '15 chrisWalken 1
See all New Orleans Pelicans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Pelicans Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,839 • Total comments across all topics: 279,117,007

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC