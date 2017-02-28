New Orleans Pelicans waive Omri Casspi

Less than a week after being traded to the New Orleans Pelicans, forward Omri Casspi has been waived so the team could sign Reggie Williams to a 10-day contract . He spent a year with the Houston Rockets and then was traded to the Pelicans, who put him on waivers, where he was again picked up by the Kings.

