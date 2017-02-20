New Orleans Pelicans sign Hollis Thompson to fill roster hole after Cousins trade

New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis slam dunks in front of Philadelphia 76ers forward Hollis Thompson in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers in New Orleans, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016. ORG XMIT: LAGH114 New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis slam dunks in front of Philadelphia 76ers forward Hollis Thompson in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers in New Orleans, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.