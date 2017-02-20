NBA trade rumors: What can Sixers ask Bulls or Pelicans for Jahlil Okafor?
Philadelphia 76ers center Jahlil Okafor controls the ball against Toronto Raptors center Jonas Valanciunas during the second half at Wells Fargo Center. The Toronto Raptors won 123.114.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Orleans Pelicans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In NBA Finals, coaching ranks include job intri... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|15
|Stephen Curry, a Warrior with a golden touch, i... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|4
|Curry, Warriors use stunning comeback to beat P... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|The stunt happened during halftime of a game be... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Christaliban
|1
|Bucks' Pachulia among top fantasy NBA waiver-wi... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|chrisWalken
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Pelicans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC