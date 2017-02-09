NBA Trade Rumors: Sixers' Jahlil Okafor And Nerlens Noel Latest Trade News
The 2016-2017 NBA trade deadline is on February 23 at 3 p.m., and rumors are swirling around the Philadelphia 76ers. While the 76ers are an improved team from last season, they still have to make a few major moves before they have any chance of competing in the Eastern Conference.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Pelicans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In NBA Finals, coaching ranks include job intri... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|15
|Stephen Curry, a Warrior with a golden touch, i... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|4
|Curry, Warriors use stunning comeback to beat P... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|The stunt happened during halftime of a game be... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Christaliban
|1
|Bucks' Pachulia among top fantasy NBA waiver-wi... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|chrisWalken
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Pelicans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC