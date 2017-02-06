NBA Trade Rumors: Jahlil Okafor To The New Orleans Pelicans?

According to USA Today's Sam Amick, the New Orleans Pelicans and Philadelphia 76ers are involved in trade talks centered around Jahlil Okafor. The Sixers, who likely need to move one of Nerlens Noel and Jahlil Okafor, or both, are expected to be active in the weeks leading up to the NBA Trade Deadline.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sir Charles in Charge.