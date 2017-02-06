NBA Trade Rumors: Jahlil Okafor To Th...

NBA Trade Rumors: Jahlil Okafor To The New Orleans Pelicans?

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Sir Charles in Charge

According to USA Today's Sam Amick, the New Orleans Pelicans and Philadelphia 76ers are involved in trade talks centered around Jahlil Okafor. The Sixers, who likely need to move one of Nerlens Noel and Jahlil Okafor, or both, are expected to be active in the weeks leading up to the NBA Trade Deadline.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sir Charles in Charge.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Pelicans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In NBA Finals, coaching ranks include job intri... (Jun '15) Jul '15 Fart news 15
News Stephen Curry, a Warrior with a golden touch, i... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 4
News Curry, Warriors use stunning comeback to beat P... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News The stunt happened during halftime of a game be... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Christaliban 1
Bucks' Pachulia among top fantasy NBA waiver-wi... (Jan '15) Jan '15 chrisWalken 1
See all New Orleans Pelicans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Pelicans Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,999 • Total comments across all topics: 278,623,837

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC