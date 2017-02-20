NBA trade deadline: Are Carmelo Antho...

NBA trade deadline: Are Carmelo Anthony and Jimmy Butler being shopped?

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Mequon

NBA trade deadline: Are Carmelo Anthony and Jimmy Butler being shopped? Did the Pelicans and Kings open the floodgates for several other big moves? Check out this story on myozaukeenow.com: http://usat.ly/2losjZi New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony controls the ball as Chicago Bulls guard Jimmy Butler defends during the first half at the United Center. The New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings started the NBA's trade deadline season with a monster of a blockbuster trade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mequon.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Pelicans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In NBA Finals, coaching ranks include job intri... (Jun '15) Jul '15 Fart news 15
News Stephen Curry, a Warrior with a golden touch, i... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 4
News Curry, Warriors use stunning comeback to beat P... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News The stunt happened during halftime of a game be... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Christaliban 1
Bucks' Pachulia among top fantasy NBA waiver-wi... (Jan '15) Jan '15 chrisWalken 1
See all New Orleans Pelicans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Pelicans Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,169 • Total comments across all topics: 279,045,351

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC