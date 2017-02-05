NBA roundup: recap, scores, notes for...

NBA roundup: recap, scores, notes for every game played on February 4

Read more: UPI

LeBron James poured in 32 points and became the youngest player to score 28,000 in a career as the Cleveland Cavaliers knocked off the New York Knicks 111-104 on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden. The 32-year-old James has scored 28,020 points, good for eighth place on the NBA list.

Chicago, IL

