NBA: Kyrie Irving takes control after LeBron James fouls out
Kyrie Irving scored 11 of his 23 points in overtime Monday night, including a tie-breaking three-point basket with 35 seconds to play, and the Cleveland Cavaliers eked out a 140-135 victory over the Washington Wizards . The loud, sellout crowd at Washington was standing, and so were the players on both benches, when LeBron James somehow missed a gimme layup late in the fourth quarter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Pelicans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In NBA Finals, coaching ranks include job intri... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|15
|Stephen Curry, a Warrior with a golden touch, i... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|4
|Curry, Warriors use stunning comeback to beat P... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|The stunt happened during halftime of a game be... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Christaliban
|1
|Bucks' Pachulia among top fantasy NBA waiver-wi... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|chrisWalken
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Pelicans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC