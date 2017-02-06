NBA: Kyrie Irving takes control after...

NBA: Kyrie Irving takes control after LeBron James fouls out

5 hrs ago

Kyrie Irving scored 11 of his 23 points in overtime Monday night, including a tie-breaking three-point basket with 35 seconds to play, and the Cleveland Cavaliers eked out a 140-135 victory over the Washington Wizards . The loud, sellout crowd at Washington was standing, and so were the players on both benches, when LeBron James somehow missed a gimme layup late in the fourth quarter.

Chicago, IL

