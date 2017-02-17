NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest 2017: ...

NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest 2017: Contestants, time, TV channel

Aaron Gordon of the Orlando Magic returns to the Verizon Slam Dunk Contest, the marquee event of the NBA's All-Star Saturday Night at the Smoothie King Center, aiming to dominate against a field of competitors that includes the Los Angeles Clippers' DeAndre Jordan, Indiana Pacers' Glenn Robinson III and Phoenix Suns' Derrick Jones Jr. Gordon is considered to be the favorite to win Saturday night after finishing runner-up in the 2016 dunk contest in Toronto to Zach LaVine.

