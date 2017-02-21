Mavericks gameday

About the Pelicans: They negotiated one of the most lopsided trades in NBA history this week when they acquired DeMarcus Cousins and Omri Casspi from the Sacramento Kings for Buddy Hield, Tyreke Evans, Langston Galloway, a first-round pick and a second-round pick. ... The trade puts Cousins with Anthony Davis for arguably the most dynamic one-two punch in the NBA outside of Cleveland's LeBron James and Kyrie Irving, and Golden State's Steph Curry and Kevin Durant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.