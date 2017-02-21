Mavericks gameday
About the Pelicans: They negotiated one of the most lopsided trades in NBA history this week when they acquired DeMarcus Cousins and Omri Casspi from the Sacramento Kings for Buddy Hield, Tyreke Evans, Langston Galloway, a first-round pick and a second-round pick. ... The trade puts Cousins with Anthony Davis for arguably the most dynamic one-two punch in the NBA outside of Cleveland's LeBron James and Kyrie Irving, and Golden State's Steph Curry and Kevin Durant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Pelicans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In NBA Finals, coaching ranks include job intri... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|15
|Stephen Curry, a Warrior with a golden touch, i... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|4
|Curry, Warriors use stunning comeback to beat P... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|The stunt happened during halftime of a game be... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Christaliban
|1
|Bucks' Pachulia among top fantasy NBA waiver-wi... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|chrisWalken
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Pelicans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC