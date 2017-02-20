Matt Barnes: DeMarcus Cousins must 'b...

Matt Barnes: DeMarcus Cousins must 'be himself' despite rep

3 hrs ago

Veteran Matt Barnes speaks from experience when he says All-Star teammate DeMarcus Cousins must "try to be himself without jeopardizing himself or the team" for the Sacramento Kings to make the playoffs. Barnes, in an interview with ESPN-Tencent's Yuan Fang on Sunday night after a? 105-99 win over the visiting? New Orleans Pelicans , said the Kings, who sit in 10th place in the West and 1? games out of the eighth and final postseason spot, have the right pieces to reach their potential.? "We're very similar," Barnes told ESPN-Tencent.

