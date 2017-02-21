Lou Williams' true value to the Rockets
Thursday night, without a practice under his belt and no plays in his head, the Houston Rockets newest acquisition Lou Williams went out and hung a team-high 27 points on the New Orleans Pelicans in only 25 minutes of play. "Only shoot if he touches it," Mike D'Antoni said after the game when asked what he told Williams to prepare him for the game.
