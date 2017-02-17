Lots of points, lots of dunks, not a lot of All-Star defense
Eastern Conference small forward Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks slam dunks during the second half of the NBA All-Star basketball game in New Orleans, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017. Western Conference forward Anthony Davis of the New Orleans Pelicans goes to the basket against Eastern Conference LeBron James of the Cleveland Caveliers of the Golden State Warriors during the first half of the NBA All-Star basketball game in New Orleans, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017.
