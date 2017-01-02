Live Thread: Cavs vs. Timberwolves, 2/1/2017

It was a rough January for the Cavs. On the court, the team underwhelmingly finished below .500 at 7-8. Their losses included a flashback-walloping by the Warriors on MLK Jr. Day, a heartbreaking OT loss to the Spurs, and some headscratching L's to the Mavericks and the Anthony Davis -less Pelicans.

