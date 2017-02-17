Kentucky coach John Calipari: Coachin...

Kentucky coach John Calipari: Coaching Anthony Davis, DeMarcus Cousins in New Orleans 'not happen...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

Advocate file photo by HILARY SCHEINUK -- Coach John Calipari has his Wildcats at the top of the college basketball heap after just one week of the regular season. Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK -- Kentucky head coach John Calipari contests a call as the Wildcats take on LSU, Tuesday, January 5, 2016, at LSU's PMAC in Baton Rouge, La.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Pelicans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In NBA Finals, coaching ranks include job intri... (Jun '15) Jul '15 Fart news 15
News Stephen Curry, a Warrior with a golden touch, i... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 4
News Curry, Warriors use stunning comeback to beat P... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News The stunt happened during halftime of a game be... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Christaliban 1
Bucks' Pachulia among top fantasy NBA waiver-wi... (Jan '15) Jan '15 chrisWalken 1
See all New Orleans Pelicans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Pelicans Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,021 • Total comments across all topics: 279,031,218

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC