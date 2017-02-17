Advocate file photo by HILARY SCHEINUK -- Coach John Calipari has his Wildcats at the top of the college basketball heap after just one week of the regular season. Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK -- Kentucky head coach John Calipari contests a call as the Wildcats take on LSU, Tuesday, January 5, 2016, at LSU's PMAC in Baton Rouge, La.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.