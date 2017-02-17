John Calipari shoots down Pelicans ru...

John Calipari shoots down Pelicans rumors, and there's reason to believe him

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: CBS Sports

Because Cousins is teaming up Anthony Davis in NOLA, and because both bigs were coached by John Calipari, there is automatic speculation that Kentucky's coach could have desire to move on from Lexington and give the NBA one more try. That's what the 58-year-old Calipari told Dan Patrick on the radio Monday morning when Patrick tried to lob even a chance of Cal-to-the-Pels coming to fruition down the road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Sports.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Pelicans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In NBA Finals, coaching ranks include job intri... (Jun '15) Jul '15 Fart news 15
News Stephen Curry, a Warrior with a golden touch, i... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 4
News Curry, Warriors use stunning comeback to beat P... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News The stunt happened during halftime of a game be... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Christaliban 1
Bucks' Pachulia among top fantasy NBA waiver-wi... (Jan '15) Jan '15 chrisWalken 1
See all New Orleans Pelicans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Pelicans Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,055 • Total comments across all topics: 279,036,511

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC