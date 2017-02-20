Jahlil Okafor didn't travel with team...

Jahlil Okafor didn't travel with team to Charlotte; Pelicans also in trade talks with Nets: Reports

Brooklyn Nets' Brook Lopez drives to the basket against Indiana Pacers' Myles Turner and Monta Ellis during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in New York. Whether he ends up with the Chicago Bulls or the New Orleans Pelicans, it appears Jahlil Okafor could be traded by the Philadelphia 76ers before they go on their All-Star break after Wednesday night's game against the Boston Celtics.

