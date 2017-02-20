Jahlil Okafor didn't travel with team to Charlotte; Pelicans also in trade talks with Nets: Reports
Brooklyn Nets' Brook Lopez drives to the basket against Indiana Pacers' Myles Turner and Monta Ellis during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in New York. Whether he ends up with the Chicago Bulls or the New Orleans Pelicans, it appears Jahlil Okafor could be traded by the Philadelphia 76ers before they go on their All-Star break after Wednesday night's game against the Boston Celtics.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Pelicans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In NBA Finals, coaching ranks include job intri... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|15
|Stephen Curry, a Warrior with a golden touch, i... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|4
|Curry, Warriors use stunning comeback to beat P... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|The stunt happened during halftime of a game be... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Christaliban
|1
|Bucks' Pachulia among top fantasy NBA waiver-wi... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|chrisWalken
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Pelicans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC