Grizzlies' Marc Gasol drives 9 hours to New Orleans for NBA All-Star Game in electric Tesla car

Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol shoots against New Orleans Pelicans center Alexis Ajinca in the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, in Memphis, Tenn. Instead of accepting the team provided 95-minute charter flight, Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol made his own travel plans to New Orleans for Sunday's NBA All-Star Game at the Smoothie King Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.