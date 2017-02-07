Four from NBA with New Orleans connec...

Four from NBA with New Orleans connection to help coach Basketball Without Borders

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

The third annual Basketball Without Borders Global Camp will be Feb. 17-19 at the New Orleans Pelicans' practice facility as part of NBA All-Star 2017. Among the coaches will be the Pelicans' Cheick Diallo; Pelicans assistant coach Fred Vinson; the Knicks' Justin Holiday, brother of the Pelicans' Jrue Holiday; and the Bucks' Thon Maker, who played briefly at Country Day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Pelicans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In NBA Finals, coaching ranks include job intri... (Jun '15) Jul '15 Fart news 15
News Stephen Curry, a Warrior with a golden touch, i... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 4
News Curry, Warriors use stunning comeback to beat P... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News The stunt happened during halftime of a game be... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Christaliban 1
Bucks' Pachulia among top fantasy NBA waiver-wi... (Jan '15) Jan '15 chrisWalken 1
See all New Orleans Pelicans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Pelicans Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,782 • Total comments across all topics: 278,679,222

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC