Four from NBA with New Orleans connection to help coach Basketball Without Borders

The third annual Basketball Without Borders Global Camp will be Feb. 17-19 at the New Orleans Pelicans' practice facility as part of NBA All-Star 2017. Among the coaches will be the Pelicans' Cheick Diallo; Pelicans assistant coach Fred Vinson; the Knicks' Justin Holiday, brother of the Pelicans' Jrue Holiday; and the Bucks' Thon Maker, who played briefly at Country Day.

