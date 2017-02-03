Former Pelicans guard Eric Gordon wil...

Former Pelicans guard Eric Gordon will compete in 3-point shooting contest during All-Star Weekend

Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon drives to the net against Toronto Raptors forward Terrence Ross during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Toronto on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. Former New Orleans Pelicans shooting guard Eric Gordon is among the eight players that will compete in the 3-point shooting contest on Feb. 18 during NBA All-Star Weekend in New Orleans.

