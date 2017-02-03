Former Pelicans guard Eric Gordon will compete in 3-point shooting contest during All-Star Weekend
Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon drives to the net against Toronto Raptors forward Terrence Ross during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Toronto on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. Former New Orleans Pelicans shooting guard Eric Gordon is among the eight players that will compete in the 3-point shooting contest on Feb. 18 during NBA All-Star Weekend in New Orleans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Pelicans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In NBA Finals, coaching ranks include job intri... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|15
|Stephen Curry, a Warrior with a golden touch, i... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|4
|Curry, Warriors use stunning comeback to beat P... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|The stunt happened during halftime of a game be... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Christaliban
|1
|Bucks' Pachulia among top fantasy NBA waiver-wi... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|chrisWalken
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Pelicans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC