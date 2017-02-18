Eric Gordon returns to New Orleans and reminds locals he can shoot, wins Three-Point Contest

After playing five injury-plagued seasons in New Orleans, where he was frustrated and a common whipping boy of fans by the end, Eric Gordon heard a smattering of boos every time he walked up to the racks in the All-Star Saturday Three-Point Shootout. Then he reminded those fans why he the Pelicans signed him and paid him big cash - when healthy he can shoot the rock.

