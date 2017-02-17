DeMarcus Cousins on New Orleans Pelicans trade rumors: 'Whatever happens happens'
Update: The New Orleans Pelicans have traded Buddy Hield, Tyreke Evans, Langston Galloway and a future first- and second-round to Sacramento for DeMarcus Cousins, league sources told ESPN's Marc Stein. Stay tuned to NOLA.com for more on this breaking news story.
