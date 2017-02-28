DeMarcus Cousins is on a Mardi Gras float
DeMarcus Cousins is on a Mardi Gras float Happy Fat Tuesday, everyone! Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://ftw.usatoday.com/2017/02/new-orleans-mardi-gras-2017-pelicans-demarcus-cousins-anthony-davis-float-womens-underwear-video epa05821151 DeMarcus Cousins of the NBA team the New Orleans Pelicans rides with Krewe of Zulu in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA on 28 February 2017. New Orleans is celebrating Fat Tuesday, the last day of Mardi Gras.
